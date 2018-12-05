5/12/18 — Ann S. Ford

Ann S. Ford, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 78 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 PM.
A native of Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Nicholes and Sarah Bigham Sawyer. Ann was an artist working in oil, acrylics and pastels. Her subjects ranged from portraits, landscapes, wildlife, still life and florals. She also lectured, taught art classes and workshops and judged art competitions and exhibitions. Mrs. Ford was an active member of the Tullahoma Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Highland Rim Scottish Society. She was also a member of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Society of Magna Charta Dames and Barons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Ford, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Julianne Bain and her husband, James of Heiskell, TN and Melinda Faren Taylor and her husband, Bobby Randall of Shelbyville; four grandchildren, James Daniel and Matthew Ryan Park, Samantha Nichole Sanders and Zachery Tylor Sanders; step granddaughter, Katie Lynn Edwards and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.931-455-3481