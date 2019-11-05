5/11/19 — Joseph Frank, Stugis, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Frank Stugis, Jr., age 71 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Jeff Collet officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mr. Stugis passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home.
Joe was born on December 19, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph Frank Stugis, Sr. and Claire Victoria Wcislo Stugis. He loved his country and was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Stugis enjoyed vegetable gardening, fishing, cooking and grilling. He was an avid animal lover, but above all else he was an outstanding husband, father, Poppy and great-grandfather.
Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rita Ball Stugis; children, Sally Stugis Cordes (Terry), Danielle Barth, Sandra Parus (Scott), Joseph Stugis III. (Heather); grandchildren, Jaclyn (Chris), Crystal (Richard), Tyler, Montana, Samantha, Austin, Marissa, Grace, Joseph Stugis IV “Joe Dog”; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Rowan.
