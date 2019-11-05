5/11/19 — Hilda Anthony Hand

Hilda Anthony Hand, better known as “Nana” to most of the community, departed this life on May 3, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Nana was born on February 17, 1947 to Fred and Flarce Anthony in Tullahoma, Tenn. Nana graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1965 and caught the eye of a handsome army recruit, Ralph Hand. They were wed on Christmas Eve 1966. Nana devoted her life to loving and caring for others. She served at Skills Development Service and Life Care Center in Tullahoma for most of her career. She was called Nana by many, but officially received the title in 1989. As Nana, she took her grandkids to every VBS in the southeast, spent an unhealthy amount of time at the public pool, and attended every award ceremony, play, and field day her 6 grandchildren had. Nana served at Bel-Aire Elementary as a teacher’s aide for many years, helping every trouble maker be their best self. Nana was known for making her community a better place by loving and accepting everyone where they were at. She would give a meal to anyone in need and would clothe anyone who asked. She lived out a selfless love that only Jesus could bless her with.
Nana was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Hand. She leaves behind a family that she was hopelessly devoted to and completely in love with; her two daughters, Lanette Roberson and Stephanie Thompson, both of Normandy, her niece Bonnie Jindrak and her husband Gary, of Manchester, her 6 grandchildren, Chris Reeves of Normandy, Joshua Thompson and his wife Jennifer of Manchester, Matt Hand and his fiancé Stephanie Trussell of Normandy, Jessica Thompson and her fiancé Justin Robinson of Estill Springs, Rhianna Roberson of Normandy, Keith Thompson of Tullahoma and countless other dear friends and family that knew her as Mama Hilda, Aunt Hilda and Nana. She has imprinted a lasting love that will echo for generations.
The family will receive guests at First Baptist Church of Manchester, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester Tenn., at 10 A.M., Saturday, May 11th. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers The family requests donations be made to: Memo: “Hilda Hand Fund”, Skills Development Services, 704 South Washington St., Tullahoma, TN 37388, or Memo: “Hilda Hand” Alive Hospice, Inc., 1629 Williams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS