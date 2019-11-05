5/11/19 — Hazel Manier Carlton

Hazel Manier Carlton, 85, of Wartrace passed away May 3, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Tullahoma. She was a kind, gentle and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The youngest of four siblings, Hazel Baird Manier was born January 30, 1934 to Nina Ruth and David Lemuel Manier at the family farm in Eagleville, where she spent most of her childhood. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Aubrey Carlton, on September 4, 1952. After graduating as valedictorian of her class at Eagleville High School, Hazel completed business college and worked as a secretary at Duck River Electric Co-op prior to starting a family. In the late 1950s, Hazel and Charles settled in Tullahoma, where they raised their two children. Hazel was a member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma, where she shared her beautiful voice with the adult choir and served as a children’s Sunday School teacher and children’s choir assistant. She was also a member of Tullahoma Woman’s Club. She loved designing and sewing clothes for herself and her family. She also enjoyed clothing competitions and modeling. Fond memories of childhood 4H involvement encouraged Hazel and Charles to serve as leaders of the Tullahoma 4H club during the 1970s. During those years, Hazel shared her skills in sewing, cooking, gardening and music with many young people who still recognize her influence in their lives today. In 1978, the family moved to a farm in Wartrace, where the natural beauty inspired Hazel to further embrace her talents for gardening, flower arranging, painting and photography. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Ruth Carlton (John) Clowers of Normandy; son, Dr. Jeffrey Charles (Lynne) Carlton of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Clowers of Tullahoma; Alex Clowers of Murfreesboro; Elizabeth Carlton (Dan) Lithio of Evanston, IL; and Charlie Carlton (Kristen Bukowski) of Fort Collins, CO; and great-grandchildren, Mikale, Akira and Nikko Clowers; Nicholas Treuhaft; and Anna Lithio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Aubrey Carlton, on February 21, 2019. Also preceding her in death were her parents, David Lemuel and Nina Ruth Manier; her sisters, Evelyn (Ike) Avaritt and Mary Alice (Bobby) Crick; and her brother, Edward (Marie) Manier. The family is eternally grateful to special caregiver, Vicki Barbeau. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00pm with the funeral to follow at 4:00pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Shelbyville. Friends may contribute to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes (P.O. Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024) or Life Choices Pregnancy Support Center (37 Sunrise Park, Winchester, TN 37398) in Hazel’s memory.
