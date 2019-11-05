5/11/19–Doshia Earline Smith Lowhorn

Lowhorn, Doshia Earline Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Life Care Center at the age of 91. Doshia was born in Franklin County to the late Earl and Essie Miles Ogg. She attended grade school at the old Center Grove School in Franklin County, then high School in White House, Tennessee, as well as nursing school through the State of Tennessee. Doshia loved missions work and taught Sunday school to all ages. She was awarded the Teacher of the Year award in 1999 for the Tennessee Nazarene district. Doshia was a former member of Eastside Church of the Nazarene and currently attended and was a member of Mt. Vernon Church of the Nazarene. She also loved to quilt and had made one for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doshia also donated many of her quilts and would enter one every year in the Coffee County Fair. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Smith; one son, Jerome Smith; three sisters, Willa Richard, Verna Jernigan and Frances Parisot; niece and nephew, Louise and Greg Simmons; one great-grandchild, Channing Kitts; and one uncle, Ben Ogg. She is survived by her husband, David Lowhorn; two sons, Tommy Smith and Alan Smith; grandchildren, Jeff Smith, Brandy Kitts, Ki Smith, Jessica Pendergrass and Matthew Sparks; and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 9:00-10:00am with the funeral to follow at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
