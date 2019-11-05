5/11/19 — Clifton Harrell

Graveside services for Mr. Clifton “Snip” Harrell, age 77, of Manchester, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Asbury Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Harrell passed from this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma, TN.
Snip was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Thomas Clinton and Annie Pearl Brown Harrell. He retired as a supervisor from Eden Industries after 20 years of service. Snip was an avid pool player, and he also enjoyed fishing and coon hunting.
In addition to his parents, Snip was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Harrell; two brothers, Charlie and Bud Harrell; three sisters, Elizabeth Kennedy, Louise Vandergriff, and Della Cooper. He is survived by one son, Jeff Harrell; one daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Townsend; three brothers, James (Helen), T.C., and John Harrell; one sister, Lorene Rackley; two grandchildren Nathan (Emily) Townsend and Nikki (Will) Jacques; grandchildren, Hunter Jacques, Case Jacques, Eli Morgan, Emery Townsend, and Easton Townsend; and special friends, Ashley and Carter.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrell family.