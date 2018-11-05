Funeral services for Cory Lee Ciesielski, age 29 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Cory passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Cory was born in Gillette, Wyoming on February 9, 1989. He was currently a technician for General Mills in Murfreesboro, TN and was a 2007 graduate of Coffee County Central High School. Cory loved to be on the lake, fishing, cooking and grilling
Preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Dickey, Arthur and Helen Ciesielski; uncle, Ron Dickey. Survived by his father, Bud Ciesielski; mother, Chris Ciesielski; sister, Shawna Ciesielski; his son, Carson Ciesielski; uncles, Gary Dickey, Mark Dickey, Steve (Suzie) Dickey, Dave (Debbie) Dickey; aunt, Debbie Dickey; many cousins and friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ciesielski family.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com
5/11/18 — Cory Lee Ciesielski
Funeral services for Cory Lee Ciesielski, age 29 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Cory passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018.