5/10/19 — Joann Trail

Joann Trail of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her
residence at the age of 72 years. Graveside Services are scheduled for 2
PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends from 12 – 1:30 PM, Friday at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Cannon County, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and
Johnnie Bell Hall. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening and listening to
music. Her favorite singer was Elvis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lois Hall
and Marie Milligan.
Mrs. Trail is survived by her husband, James Trail of Manchester;
daughters, Kristy Anderton and her husband, Travis and Jamie Trail, both of
Manchester; sisters, Helen Miller and Jerry Stiver, both of Manchester and
two grandchildren, Dominick Trail and Kaden Anderton.
