5/10/19 — Fredrick L. Litwin

Mr. Fredrick L. Litwin age 78 of Manchester, Tn passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Raintree Manor in McMinnville, TN. Mr. Litwin was born August 13, 1940 to Louis and Sofie Koznecki Litwin. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Tamera Noble.
Mr. Litwin was a truck driver and an ordained minister. He served in the US Airforce in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He is survived by his wife; Barbara Litwin, a son Timothy (Toni) Litwin of Manchester; Grandchildren Christopher Hicks and Michael Litwin of Manchester, and Randy Noble of Florida; two great grandchildren, Jade Hicks and Elizabeth Hicks of Manchester; two brothers Ronald Litwin and Louis Litwin of Illinois and sister Patricia Batagglia also of Illinois.
Funeral services will be at 9:00 Am Friday May 10th at Grace Baptist Church in Manchester. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Thursday May 9th at Grace Baptist Church. Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
