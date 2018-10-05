5/10/18 — Mary Frances Cunningham

Mary Frances Cunningham, 73, of Tullahoma TN, passed away Monday May 7,
2018 at her residence. A native of Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the
late Holice and Nell Hazelwood Farrar.
Mrs. Cunningham enjoyed fishing, crocheting, doing crossword and
word-search puzzles and gardening. She was also a fan of the Lifetime and
Hallmark TV channels. Her favorite hobby was monitoring the police scanner
and finding out what was happening.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by her
husband, Richard, and a son Terry Farrar, and brother J.E. Farrar. She is
survived by son, Ronnie Cunningham, (Deanna) of Tullahoma; daughters,
Theresa Bell (Jimmy) of Cowan, Lisa Watkins (Frank) of Tullahoma, and
Suzanne Cunningham (Samantha) of Hillsboro. Also surviving are a brother,
Wayne Farrar (Donna) Lynchburg; sisters Helen Owens of Shelbyville,
Margaret Ethel Ward of Lynchburg, Brenda Tucker (Charlie) of Shelbyville,
Linda Smith (Joey) of Lynchburg; sisters-in-law Rebecca Cross (Billy) of
Hamilton, MS, Carolyn Cunningham of Tullahoma, and Wanda Farrar of Plymouth
IN. Mrs. Cunningham is also survived by grandchildren John Jones (Candy) of
Hillsboro, Ryan Jones of Winchester, Amber Jones of Winchester, Ron
Cunningham (Ashlee) of Lynchburg, Chelsea Cunningham of Tullahoma, Erica
Bradford (Jeremy) of Tullahoma and Cameron Watkins of Tullahoma; great
grandchildren John Jones Jr., Jordan Jones, Jaxon Jones and Conner Bradford.
Visitation with the family will be held at Lynchburg funeral Home on
Wednesday, May 9, from 5-8 pm. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 10 at the funeral home chapel with Pastor Marty Nutter
officiating. Interment will follow at the Hurricane Cemetery in Moore
County.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENT