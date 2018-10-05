5/10/18 — James “Randy” Ronald Sissom

Funeral services for Mr. James “Randy” Ronald Sissom, age 56, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Paul Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 and on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 9:00 until service time. Mr. Sissom passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Randy was born in Cannon County to Ellis and to the late Emogene Sissom. Randy was previously employed with TDOT and was a logger all his life. He was a member of the Lumley Stand Church of Christ. He enjoyed spending time with his grand-babies, joking, and aggravating with everyone, loved to cook, loved riding his four wheelers/golf kart, and gardening. Randy loved his family and enjoyed riding his tractors and four-wheelers with his children and grandchildren.
Randy is preceded in death by one daughter, Kayla Sissom; mother, Emogene Sissom; Grandparents, Homer (Hessie) Sissom and Simon Lester “Pat” and Maggie Frazier. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Renee Sissom; One Daughter; Casey (Shane Rhoton) Jacobs; one son, Derek (Marah) Sissom; five grandchildren, Caleb Jacobs, Mason Sissom, Cole Rhoton, Hannah Rhoton, and Chelsey ( Hazel) Rhoton; two brothers, Wade (Lisa) Sissom and Greg Sissom; two sisters, Helen (Glenn) Ford and Renee (Donnie) Smith; in laws, Shirley ( Ken) Magouirk; two brother in laws, Keith ( Denise) Trail and Jeff (Lorie) Magouirk; five nieces, Ashleigh (Brody) Becker, Emily Sissom, Maggie Sissom, Makayla Sissom, Brandi ( Stephen) Troyer; three nephews, Jeramy (Bethany) Arnold, Nathan Barnett, and Sammy Sissom. Randy has several extended cousins but two special ones by his side to the end that is Mila Davis and Misty Mullican and their mothers.