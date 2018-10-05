5/10/18 — DAVID “JOE” MILES

DAVID “JOE” MILES, age 71, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Miles was born in Tullahoma, Tenn. on March 6, 1947, to the late Joe Benning Miles and Edna Earl Nichols Miles. He was a member of the Missions House Ministries in Cowan. Mr. Miles as employed as a Diesel Mechanic until his retirement. He was an AVID Nascar Fan. Mr. Miles was a loving and devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his brothers; Bill, Jack and Eddie “PeeWee” Miles. He is survived by his wife, Susie Miles, Children; Laura Bates and husband, Ricky, David Miles and wife, Margaret, Amy Miles, Benny Miles and wife, Stephanie all of Estill Springs, Sister, Joy Burks of Pleasantview, Tenn.8-Grandchildren and 10-Great-Grandchildren
Visitation for Mr. Miles will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday evening, May 9, 2018, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Thursday Evening, May 10, 2018 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Elder Robert Young, officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Online live viewing of the service is available by contacting Grant Funeral Services.