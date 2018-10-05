5/10/18–Brenda Jeanette Taylor

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Ms. Brenda Jeanette Taylor, age 74 of Manchester, will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will have a burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Ms. Taylor passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Brenda was born on February 21, 1944 in Nashville, TN to the late James and Minnie Proctor. She was previously employed with the Ambassador Inn for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, doing yard work, and loved her two dogs Iggy and Sassy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers; Adie Proctor, Tommy Proctor, James Proctor, Neil Proctor, Roy Proctor; four sisters, Jeannie Patterson, Kat Lyle, Dot Brown, Helen Collins. She is survived by three sons; Johnny “Bo” Taylor, Mark Taylor, Michael Taylor; two daughters, Michelle Patterson and Monetta Nevin; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Nevin, Kayla (Steve) Lenhart , Hannah Taylor, Quinton Taylor, Sean Taylor, Tristin Taylor-Kugal, Cade Taylor, Madelyn Taylor, Lisa Foshee, Austin Patterson, Erica Patterson; seven great grandchildren, Brentley, Chason, Allie, Layton, Hudson, Nevaeh, Carrie; numerous nieces and nephews; two special friends, Wayne Markum and Jamie Markum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The American Humane Society
