5/1/2018 Joyce Janene Keele

Keele, Joyce Janene,passed this life on Friday, April 27th, 2018 at
Alexian Brothers Valley Residence in Chattanooga at the age of 82. Mrs.
Keele was born in Lynchburg to the late Elbert and Lucille Mitchell
Brown. She was a teacher for 39 years, spending 37 of those years with
the Tullahoma City School System. Mrs. Keele was a member of the United
Methodist Church of Lynchburg and enjoyed playing the piano. She also
loved to sew for others as well as for herself. After retirement, Janene
and her husband, E.C. enjoyed many years of traveling. In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by her husband E.C. Keele; and one
son, Ronnie Keele. Mrs. Keele is survived by two daughters, Melanie
Morris and her husband Craig of Chattanooga and Lea Ann Kobeck and her
husband Mike, also of Chattanooga; four grandchildren, Katie Shirley and
her husband Asa, Ronald Keele Jr, Tiffanie Kobeck and Corey Keele; and
one great-grandson, Ace. Visitation for Mrs. Keele will be held on
Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the
funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Joe Rutherford
officiating. Burial will follow at Lynchburg City Cemetery. For those who
wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the
Library at East Lincoln Elementary School, 700 East Lincoln Street,
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
