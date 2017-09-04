4/9/17 — Steven Lewis Jordan

A celebration of life gathering for Steven Lewis Jordan, age 26 of Manchester, will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Steven passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Steven was born on February 7, 1991 in Manchester, TN. He had a love for music, fishing and playing video games. He enjoyed driving his truck and going sight-seeing.
He is survived by his parents, Lewis Jordan and Linda Winchell; fiancé, Rachel Humphrey; brothers, Robert Winchell and Gary Jordan.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family of Steven Lewis Jordan.