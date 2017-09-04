4/9/17 — Agnes Marie Nunley Medford

Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Marie Nunley Medford, age 87, of
Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at
Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Warren County. Visitation
with the family will be from 1:00 PM until time of service on Sunday at
the funeral home. Mrs. Medford passed away peacefully at her residence
on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Agnes was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Orian Baker
and Quixie Mae Carrick Nunley. She fell into her father’s footsteps by
beginning her 34-year teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in the
Mud Creek Community of Coffee County. It was in this setting that Agnes
found her love for teaching small children. She taught in Germany,
England, Warren County Headstart and retired as a kindergarten teacher in
the Manchester City School system. Agnes loved flowers and loved her
family. One said “no mother was ever loved so much by her sons.”
In addition to her parents, Agnes was also preceded in death by her
husband, Carl Medford, who passed in 2008 and one brother, Roy Max
Nunley. She is survived by two sons, Michael Carl (Louise) Medford and
Mark Nunley Medford; grandchildren, Josh Medford, Greg Medford, Jessica
Medford and husband Joe Laurenzi, Michelle (Jason) Ferrell, James
(Shelly) Conn; great grandchildren, Hudson Medford, Glenn and Catherine
Laurenzi, Morgan and Macy Ferrell, Sarah, J.C. and Isaac Conn; one
sister, Mary Alice Booker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Medford family.