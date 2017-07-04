4/7/17 — Barbara J. Duke

Barbara J Duke of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, April 3, 2017 at
Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, at the age of 73 years old.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Thomas officiating. Burial
will follow Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Thursday,
April 6, 2017 from 5 PM – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Wiley and Helen Mourer. She was born
in Aurora, IL on May 4, 1943. She was a customer service representative
supervisor for Mid-State Communications Service. She attended the First
Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. Her hobbies included all kinds of
crafting. She especially enjoyed painting and making jewelry and cards. She
enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and
was spending time teaching them crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Haskell Grant and two grandchildren, Stephanie Nicole Thomas and Nicholas
Cumbie.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Duke of Tullahoma; two daughters,
Debra Thomas and her husband, Bill of Decherd and Tammy George and her
husband, Hanford Cumbie of Andrews, SC; one brother, Raymond Mourer and his
wife, Debbie of Harvey, IL; sisters, Beverly Berry of Manchester and Jamie
Mourer of Paducah, KY; three grandchildren, Brandy Ballard and her husband,
John of Decherd, Darby Thomas of Decherd and Cale Thomas of Tullahoma; two
great grandchildren, Jenna and Preston Ballard and several nieces, nephews,
cousins, extended family member and many friends.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.