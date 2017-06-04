4/6/17 — Joel Clay Rogers

Joel Clay Rogers of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at
his residence at the age of 49 years old. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 2 PM at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church with
Bro. John Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 5 PM – 8
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home and Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 1 PM
till 2 PM at the Church.
Joel, the son of Jerry and Brenda Neal Rogers of Tullahoma, was born on
November 6, 1967 in Shelbyville, TN. He was a 1986 graduate of THS and
attended Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville. While in school
he enjoyed playing sports including baseball, basketball and football. One
of his favorite activities was sharing the skills he had learned playing
sports with his daughter, nephews and niece. He also enjoyed attending
their games and school functions. Joel had an immense love for his family
and loved working side by side with his Dad building fences. He enjoyed
collecting antiques and attending flea markets searching for treasures with
his daughter, Maggie. He also enjoyed collecting rock and geodes with his
nephews. He was an avid UT Football fan.
Joel is preceded in death by one brother, Chad Rogers.
In addition to his parents, Jerry and Brenda Rogers of Tullahoma, he is
survived by his wife, Wendy Taylor Rogers of Tullahoma; daughter, Maggie
Grace Rogers of Tullahoma; brother, Josh Rogers and his wife, Mindy of
Tullahoma; sister, Amy Dodson and her husband, Chuck of Tullahoma; niece
McKayla Rogers; nephews, Evan Rogers, Charlie Dodson and Chase Dodson and
many good friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Trust
Fund for his daughter, which is being established at Ascend Federal Credit
Union.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.