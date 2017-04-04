4/4/17 — Jack Davis

Jack Davis of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at
Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga at the age of 81years old. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 2017 at 2 PM at Noah’s Fork
Baptist Church with burial to follow at Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be Tuesday, April 4, from 1 PM until 2 PM.
Jack, the son of the late Elmer G. and Ethylee Vickers Davis, was born on
August 17, 1935 in Nashville, TN. He was a U S Army veteran and worked as
a mechanic. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles and target
shooting. He loved animals, especially his dog, Ginger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fran
Davis; brothers, Glenn Orville, Keith I and Elmer L Davis and sisters,
Ailsa Clements and Marjorie Lee Davis Green.
He is survived by one son, Brian Davis and his wife, Jennifer of
Manchester; four grandchildren, Kevin, Keith, Kyler and Arielle; three
great grandchildren and many loving friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to a charity of your choice.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.