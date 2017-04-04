4/4/17–Harvey White

Harvey A. White of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life on March 31, 2017, in his home surrounded by his wife and children.
He was a proud member of the Tennessee Army National Guard for 33 years and took great pride in not only in his work but in the relationships he built throughout the years.
Harvey leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Jan and two sons and daughter-in-love. Dr. Joshua White of Eugene, Oregon and Matthew and Shelbie White of Manchester, Tennessee. He was blessed with one granddaughter, Arden Rose White.
Visitation and Services will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, April 4. Visitation is from 12-2 with Memorial Service beginning at 2.
Harvey lived a wonderful life all because he only saw the good in everyone.
He wanted to treat people the way he wanted to be treated.
If there was one thing he hated, just one thing, it was putting on a suit and tie. So he requested that no one needed or was expected to put on the noose or monkey suit to bid him farewell.
