4/29/17 — Toni Carol Beckham

Toni Carol Beckham passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Lynchburg
Nursing Center at the age of 61 years. Visitation with the family will be
Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 2 – 4 PM.
A native of Jacksonville, FL, she was the daughter of the late Donald
Clayton Hale and Patricia Ann Toney Hale, who survives. Toni had worked as
a bank teller at American City Bank. She was a “tomboy” and she enjoyed
going “fast”. She loved riding motorcycles, fast boats and watching and
attending NASCAR races. Her favorite racer was Dale Earnhardt. Growing up
in Florida, she loved the beach and the water and enjoyed waterskiing and
taking her boat out on the lake. She was also a big fan of Southern Rock.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney
Thomas Beckham and one brother, Darrell Wesson Hale
Toni is survived by her mother, Patricia Ann Toney Hale of Jacksonville,
FL; one son, Brandon Beckham and his wife, Andrea of Estill Springs; one
brother, Donald Hale, Jr and his wife, Willene of Jacksonville, FL and
three grandchildren, Alyssa Paige, Clayton Thomas and Canaan Eli Beckham.
