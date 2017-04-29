4/29/17 — Shelley Lynae Wimberley

Funeral Service for Ms. Shelley Lynae Wimberley age 47 of Manchester will
be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday April 29, 2017 at First Baptist Church in
Manchester. Dr. Brenton Cox will officiate with interment following in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be her cousins; Danny Guinn,
Terry Guinn, Eddie Guinn, Stephen Guinn, Nelson Guinn, Michael Barnes,
Randy Anderson and Tony Bean. Visitation will be Friday April 28, 2017
from 5:00pm until 9:00pm at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Shelley went
home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday April 26, 2017.
Shelley is preceded in death by her father; Roy Wimberley, Grandparents;
Roy and Dama Wimberley, LeRoy and Hazel Lewis, Uncles; Kenneth Lewis and
JR Guinn. She is survived by her mother; Brenda Wimberley, sisters; Staci
Wimberley, Maeghan Nabors both of Manchester, Morgan (Trevor) Martin of
McMinnville, Aunts; Billie Guinn of Tullahoma, Diane (Rick) Roberts of
Lewisburg and Uncle Jerry Lewis of Shelbyville. She is also survived by
her nieces and nephews; Jaytton Baker, Amaya Martin, Tee Martin, Noella
Nabors, Kingslee Miller, Amelia Bush and many other loving cousins.
Shelley was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester and was a 1988
graduate of Coffee County Central High. She loved music, books, going to
church, but most of all she brought a smile to everyone that knew her.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Wimberley family.