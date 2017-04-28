Mr. William “Ricky” Andrews, age 57, passed away at his Moore County residence on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
He was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on December 9, 1959 to Nancy Moorehead Andrews and the late William Roy Andrews.
A Nazarene by faith he made a career as an independent truck driver. Growing up he loved to play baseball and compete in organized softball leagues. He was also an avid car racing fan, especially dirt track racing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter Melissa Buchanon and her husband Jamie of Lynchburg and his son Thumper Andrews also of Lynchburg. Surviving grandchildren are Nate and Myllion Love, Sissy Buchanon and Adalynne Andrews.
Also surviving are sisters Joyce Smith and her husband Jeff of Centerville, Tennessee and Carolyn Palmer and her husband Mike of Hermitage, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family members will be held on Thursday evening, April 27, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lynchburg Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home’s chapel at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017. Interment will be in Lynchburg Cemetery.
4/28/17 — William “Ricky” Andrews
Mr. William “Ricky” Andrews, age 57, passed away at his Moore County residence on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.