4/28/17 — Brandon Lavon Simmons

Brandon Lavon Simmons 34, of Tullahoma passed Saturday April 22, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tillman and Brenda Francis Simmons.
He is survived by his Four brothers, Tillman, Mark, Jeff and Dewayne Simmons. Four Sisters, Cecelia, Denise, Sondra Simmons, and Jacquista Christman.
Host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, April 28, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Elmore Torbert, Jr officiating and Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.