4/27/17 — John Walter Olson

John Walter Olson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, April 21, 2017
at his residence at the age of 90 years. Funeral services are scheduled
for Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11 AM at St Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 6 – 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
A native of Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Johan Walter and
Justine Golmitz Olson. He was a U S Marine veteran serving in World War II.
He was an electrical engineer and worked at AEDC for many years. Mr. Olson
was a member of St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed bike
riding, studying genealogy and taking his dog, Crimper for walks. He was
also a ham radio operator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children,
Victor Emmanuel Olson and Elizabeth Olson.
Mr. Olson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Olson of Tullahoma; two sons,
John Walter Olson Jr. of Franklin, James Eric Olson and his wife, Marianne
of Alexandria, VA; one daughter, Rosanna Salmon of Chapel Hill; five
grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the
Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN 37388
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.