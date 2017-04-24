4/24/17 — Connie Elmer Swann

Funeral services for Mr. Connie Elmer Swann, age 83 of Summitville, will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mr. Swann passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2017.
Mr. Swann was born on July 18, 1933 in Manchester, TN. He loved the Lord, working on cars and trucks, and being outdoors.
Survived by his wife, Janice Hamilton Swann; mother-in-law, Charlotte Wilson; children and grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Swann family.