4/23/17 — Sandra N. Parker

Sandra N Parker of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, April 20, 2017
at her residence at the age of 76 years. Funeral services are scheduled
for Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 12 PM until the service time at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Franklin County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Franklin
Eugene and Louise Hughes Norman. She worked at Genesco, Worth and then as
a cafeteria worker at East Middle School and Tullahoma High School. She
enjoyed reading, crocheting and watching movies. Her favorite activity was
spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother,
Ernest Norman and one sister, Linda Davis.
Sandra is survived by one son, Forrest Eugene Parker and his wife, Lori of
LaVergne; one daughter, Deleana Phillips and her husband, Eddie of
Tullahoma; one brother, Eugene Norman and his wife, Brenda of Tullahoma;
two sisters, Ann Rogers of Tullahoma and Judy Hill and her husband, J B
Hill Sr of Estill Springs and two grandchildren, Anna Phillips and William
Parker.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.