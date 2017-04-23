4/23/17 — Nancy Brandon Clark

Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Brandon Clark, age 61, of Pelham, TN,
will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in
Pelham Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until
8:00 PM on Saturday, April 22 at the funeral home. Nancy passed away
peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2017 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in
Murfreesboro, TN.
Nancy was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late O’Neal and
Josephine Keele Brandon. She retired after 33 years of service as a
teacher at North Coffee Elementary School and was a member of Manchester
First Baptist Church. Nancy loved being with her family and her
grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, canning, and
reading.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jerry Clark; one
son, Adam (Hollyn) Clark; two daughters, Diana Boyett and Janice (Lee)
Gipson; one sister, Patsy (Leon) Bates; five grandchildren, Tori and
Hunter Northcutt, Maddison Gipson, Adalyn and Landon Clark; and numerous
nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to flowers and gifts, memorial donations may be made in
Nancy’s memory to North Coffee Elementary Library, 6790 Murfreesboro
Highway, Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Clark family.