4/23/17 — Darlene Seadeek

Funeral services for Darlene Seadeek, age 65, of Manchester, TN, will be
conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in
Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM
until 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 22 at the funeral home.
Darlene was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Oscar
Arnold, Jr. and Elease Clouse Arnold. She was a factory worker at Eden
Industries. Darlene loved working her puzzle works, and in earlier
years, she enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was also preceded in death by one
sister, Bonnie Jean Clouse Perry. She is survived by one brother, Leon
(Barbara) Arnold; one brother-in-law, Jack Perry; nieces, Connie Arnold
(Jerry) May and Melissa Perry (Jeremy) York; great nephew, Justin May;
step mother, Velma Arnold; and many cousins and friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Seadeek family.