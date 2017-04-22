4/22/17 — Steven L. Powers

Steven L Powers, a resident of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Wednesday,
April 19, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 62 years.
Funeral
Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 2 PM at Faith
Baptist Church, 8287 Tullahoma Hwy, Estill Springs, TN with Bro. Randy
Jackson officiating. Visitation with the family will be Friday April 21,
2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Faith Baptist Church and Saturday, April 22, 2017
from 1 PM until the time of the service at the church. Following the
service, there will be a Celebration of Life Pot Luck Supper at the church.
A native of Paducah, KY, he was the son of the late Leonard Powers and
Patricia Moore Powers of Paducah, KY. Mr. Powers was a member of Faith
Baptist Church in Estill Springs. He enjoyed traveling and working on his
concession food truck, playing with his grandchildren and working outside
in his yard.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, George
P and Ruby Nell Powers.
In addition to his mother, Patricia Powers of Paducah, KY, he is survived
by his wife, Tammy Powers of Tullahoma; sons, Steven Powers II of
Tullahoma, Matthew Hall and his wife, Traci of Tullahoma, Wesley Keckritz
of Tullahoma, Andrew Carr of Tullahoma and Hugh Keckritz of Tullahoma;
daughters, Stephanie Powers of Richmond, KY and Jennifer Powers Dodd and
her husband, Ricky of Killen, AL; brothers, Bill, Mark, and Richard Powers,
all of Paducah, KY; sister, Cindy Frazee of Paducah, KY and seven
grandchildren, Brianna, Landon, Isaiah, Lawson, Jesse, Alton and Ellie.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.