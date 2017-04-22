4/22/17–Melvin Clifton Burke

Funeral services for Mr. Melvin Clifton Burke, age 92, of Rockvale, TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday, April 21 at the funeral home. Mr. Burke passed away on April 19, 2017 at NHC in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Burke was born in Abingdon, VA, the son of the late Paul and Carrie Sipes Burke. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a custodian for Metro Nashville Schools. Melvin loved to play golf and listening to the Gaither Vocal Band.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Clester Opal Russell Burke; one daughter, Carolyn Hammox, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by one son, Melvin (Gladys) Burke of Rockvale; one daughter, Janice Martin of Rockvale; three brothers, Les, George and Sam Burke; one sister, Marie McGlamery eight grandchildren, Tommy and Paul Burke, Denise Koger, Kim Dady, Kevin Sloan, C.J. Martin, Wesley Hammox, and Karen Vergara; and seven great grandchildren, Noah and Faith Dady, Dakota Koger, Bryn Sloan, Tyler Hammox, Devin Simpson, and Deven Canter.