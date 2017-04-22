4/22/17 — Elaine A. Horrisberger

Elaine A Horrisberger of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, April 17,
2017 at her residence at the age of 82 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with Bro. Chad Conn officiating. Burial will follow at 2 PM at
Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Visitation with the family will
be Friday, April 21, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William E and
Eleanor Keith Dyer. She was a nurse and worked for Red Cross for many
years. She attended the Break Free Worship Center in Tullahoma. She
enjoyed going for rides and reading the word of God. Her favorite activity
was sending cards of encouragement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters,
Barbara Macleod and Lois Hawley.
Mrs.Horrisberger is survived by her husband, Ted Horrisberger of
Manchester; two daughters, Diane Smith and her husband, James of San
Cristobal, Mexico and Cynthia Adcock and her husband, Key of Manchester;
three grandchildren, Josh Alford and his wife, Bridget of Morrison, Lindsey
Patel and her husband, Bobby of Manchester and Trey Adcock and his wife,
Tabitha of Manchester; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and
nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to the Tennessee Right to Life, 409 Welshwood Dr, Nashville, TN.
37211.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.