4/2/17 — Charlotte Ann Huff

Charlotte Ann Huff of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 30,
2017 at her residence at the age of 77 years old. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation with the family
will be Sunday, April 2, from 1 PM until 3 PM.
Charlotte, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late Johnny
and Gladys Bailey Ferrell. She was a Hairdresser and owned and operated
shops in Manchester and Tullahoma. She loved being a hairdresser. She was a
very artistic and creative person, enjoying decorating and flower
arranging. She also enjoyed traveling, reading and being with her
grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Donald Kenneth Huff, and sister, Betty Smith.
She is survived by one son, Elmer Huff of Manchester; one daughter, Melissa
McCornick and her husband, Rick of Shelby, NC; brother, Tommy Ferrell of
Grand Prairie, TX; sister, Elizabeth Bryson of Tullahoma; four
grandchildren, Ashley Duncan and her husband, William of Manchester,
Kierston Huff of Manchester, Brittany and Heather McCornick, both of
Shelby, NC; three great grandchildren, Grant Wiser, Remmington Black and
Raelynn Black and good friends, Larry Fann, Dan and Jennifer Smith and
children, Hagan, Derrick and Evan, all of Winchester.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to nieces, Gail Farrar
and Lynn Colyar.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.