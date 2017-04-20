4/20/17–Mary Katherine Anderson

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Katherine Anderson, age 82 of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Ham officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with grandsons and a great grandson serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mrs. Anderson passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017 at Harton Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Anderson was born on March 26, 1935 in Tracy City, TN to the late Lloyd and Louella Owens Sanders. She was of the Baptist faith. Mary Katherine loved to cook and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Anderson; daughters, Virginia Johnson and Mylinda Cox. Survived by her sons, James Darrell Anderson, Joe Allen Anderson of Hillsboro; daughters, Janey (Arthur) Laney of Hillsboro, Jackie Anderson Dodson of Hillsboro; brothers, Lloyd Sanders of Manchester, Glen Sanders of Tracey City, Earl Sanders of Monteagle; sisters, Sally Dove of Tracey City, Imogene Stevens of Tracey City; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
