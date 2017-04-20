4/20/17–Gary Carbone

Funeral Service for Mr. Gary Wayne Carbone age 63 of Manchester will be 11:00am Thursday April 20, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home with Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday April 19, 2017 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Manchester Funeral Home.
Mr. Carbone is preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Shirley Heavner Carbone. He is survived by his wife Karen, son; Robert (Jessica) Carbone, daughter; Jessica Kelly, two sisters; Gloria Phelan, Barbara Calnan, grandchildren; Julie Cook (Jon Gordon), Rylen Wayne Carbone, Connor and Hope Kelly, great-granddaughter; Millie Gordon and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Carbone was an Army Veteran. He loved to watch Nascar, Fishing, and working on cars.
VISITATION
Wednesday April 19, 2017, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thursday April 20, 2017, 11:00 AM at Manchester Funeral Home
BURIAL
Thursday April 20, 2017 at Fredonia Cemetery