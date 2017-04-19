4/19/17 — Normeda Johnson Dartis

Mrs. Normeda Johnson Dartis , 85 of Winchester passed Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her residence.
She is the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Johnson.
She is survived by Two Daughters, Robin (Nathanial) Dowell of Gallatin, TN and Ferline Hill Jordan of Franklin, TN
Step-son, CoPatric Dartis, Jr of Winchester, TN
Two Sisters, Hazel Childress and Annie Mae Trigg both of Winchester, TN
Six Grandchildren, Nicole Dowell, Jermaine Dowell, Tamra Berry, Justin Dowell, Tiffany Jordan and Anthony Dowell.
4 great grandchildren.
The body will lie in state Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11:00 am at Elk River Tabernacle with Visitation with family at 12:00 Noon and Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm with Elder Lee Brannon as Eulogist.
Interment Franklin Memorial Gardens
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements