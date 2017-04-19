4/19/17 — Janice Brown Hawkins

Janice Brown Hawkins, age 62, passed away at her residence in Tullahoma, Tennessee on April 15, 2017.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1954 in Coffee County, Tennessee to the late James Thomas and Iva Christine Reed.
A Nazarene by faith she loved preaching the word of God and praying. She also enjoyed working in her yard where she planted flowers, trips to Ledford Mill, riding in the country and taking care of her dog AB.
She is survived by daughters Shelia Echols and her husband David of Tullahoma, Niki Marie Brown and Stefanie McBee also of Tullahoma. Surviving sisters are Mildred Thompson of Shelbyville, Mary Bingham and her husband David Majors of Shelbyville and Sharon Isbell and her husband William of Estill Springs.
Surviving grandchildren are Keith and Bradley Echols along with great grandchildren Keith Echols Jr., Harmoney Rayne Echols and Riley Jade Echols.
She was preceded in death by sisters Mattie Frazier and Linda Endsley along with brothers David, Jimmy, Jerry Ray and William Thomas Brown. Also preceding her in death were several half sisters and brothers.
Visitation with family members will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.