4/19/17 — Frances Irene Simmons Brown

Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Irene Simmons Brown, age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Simmons Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Brown passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Manchester Healthcare Center.
Mrs. Brown was born on August 29, 1930 to the late Mance and Dora Boyd Simmons. She enjoyed quilting and had a love for flowers of any kind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William “Willie” Brown; brothers, Valis, Walter and Howard Simmons. Survived by her daughter, Linda (Doug) Hennessee; sons, David (Donna) Brown, Jerry (Lori) Brown, Gary (Tammy) Brown, Larry Wayne (Karen) Brown; brothers, Waymon, JD and Ross Simmons; sister-in-law, Reva Simmons; grandchildren, LeAnn (Chad) Stacy, Douglas Hennessee, Jr. (Heather Black), Sabrina Brown, Monica (Justin) Still, Veronica (Jeff) Young, Jesika (Paul) Pobanz, David Brown, Jr., Ashley (Brandon) Gunn, Aaron Brown (Courtney Johnson), Brent Brown, Brandy Brown, Braden Brown, Larrisa Brown, Sydney Brown, Amber Brown; great-grandchildren, Annalise, Jillian and Holland Stacy, Isabella Hennessee, Zachary and Cera Still, Kayelee and Alex Young, Peyton and Kameron Pobanz, Maggie and Lawson Cooper Gunn.
