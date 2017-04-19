4/19/17–Clara Wiser

Clara Clementine Wiser, age 88, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Horizon Health and Rehab with her loving family at her side. Ms. Clara was born February 14, 1929 in Brawley, California to the late John Wesley and Carrie Anthoney Throneberry. Ms. Wiser married the late Thomas Allen Wiser and resided in Manchester.
She is survived by four children; Brenda Wiser of Manchester, TN, Blanca and (Druie) Shelton of LaVergne, TN, Lynn and (Jackie) of Manchester, TN, and Sheila Sheets of Lithopolis, Ohio, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and several family friends.
VISITATIONS: Tuesday, April 18, 5 – 8:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Wednesday, April 19, 1:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Old Blanton’s Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.