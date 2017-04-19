4/19/17–Carolyn Diane Franklin

Carolyn Diane Franklin, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed this life on Sunday, April 16th, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 59. Carolyn was born in Tullahoma to the late Ruben H. and Angie Ulmer Franklin. She worked for over 40 years as an Account Manager at Genesco and enjoyed attending the Pentecostal Church of Jesus with her Father. Carolyn loved to travel, as well as being with her friends and family. She also loved to cook and catering was her passion. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Tina Barrett of Tullahoma; nephew, James “JR” Barrett and his wife Chelsea of Estill Springs; great niece and nephew, Emma and Jacob Barrett; niece, Amanda Baker and her husband Shane of Tullahoma; great nieces, Carlie and Daisy Baker; and nephew, Mike Frizsell and his wife Gatha of Lebanon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Gault Cemetery in Moore County. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.