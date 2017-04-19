Brenda Denise Dean passed away at the Lynchburg Nursing Center on April 15, 2017 at the age of 57.
A Baptist by faith, she was born in Marietta, Georgia on August 15, 1959 to the late Charles and Eloise Ledford Dean. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed fishing outings with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Callie Couch and her husband Brandon of Lynchburg, Tennessee. Also surviving are her brothers, Donald Dean and his wife Denise of Woodstock, Georgia and Denvil Dean and his wife Annette of Lynchburg, Tennessee. Grandson Gannon Couch survives.
Visitation with family members will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lynchburg Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from the funeral home’s chapel. Burial will be in the Lois Cemetery in Moore County.
4/19/17 — Brenda Denise Dean
Brenda Denise Dean passed away at the Lynchburg Nursing Center on April 15, 2017 at the age of 57.