4/18/17 — Ralph Lee Richards

Ralph Lee Richards, a resident of Tullahoma (Moore County), TN passed away
on Friday, April 14, 2017 at his residence at the age of 85 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 2 PM at the
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jack Lambert and Bro. Bill
Rhoton officiating. Burial will follow at Estill Springs Cemetery.
Visitation
with the family will be Monday, April 17, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late George William and
Della Brown Richards. He worked for many years for B F Goodrich. He was
also a minister and served several Baptist Churches in the area including
Victory Baptist Church in Tullahoma and Bethany Baptist Church in
Shelbyville. He enjoyed making bullwhips and tinkering in his carpentry
shop doing woodworking and working on small engines. He loved people and
never met a stranger. He also had a great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife, Eva Nell
Richards who passed away on October 2, 2016. Mr. Richards passed away on
Friday, April 14, 2017 which would have been their 66th wedding anniversary.
He was also preceded in death by twelve older brothers and sisters.
He is survived by two sons, Darrel Richards and his wife, Sherry of
Lynchburg and Doug Richards and his wife, Debra of Tullahoma; one daughter,
Durinda Hale of Tullahoma; eight grandchildren and fifteen great
grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his many caregivers.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.