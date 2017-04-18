4/18/17 — James Thomas Elrod

Funeral services for Mr. James Thomas Elrod, age 94 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 1 PM at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel with Mike Sellars officiating. Entombment will be at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with military honors. Visitation with the Elrod
family will begin at 11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home, until time of
service. Mr. Elrod passed away on Saturday, April 15th at McArthur Manor.
James was born on December 8, 1922 in Silver Point, TN to the late George
and Maude Kittrell Elrod. He served his country in the United States Army
from 1942 until 1946. After receiving an honorable discharge, James
attended Tennessee Tech as an undergraduate and was awarded a Bachelor’s
Degree in engineering. He furthered his education at the University of
Kentucky where he graduated with his master’s degree. James was retired
from AEDC in Tullahoma, TN; he was a member of the TN Walking Horse and
Breeders Association which added to the love he had for horses. Along with
his love for horses, he enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He was also a
long-time member of the Lions Club of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife of 56
years, Ola Faye Sides Elrod, who passed away in 2010; one brother, George
Elrod; four sisters, Maude Keasling, Henry Elrod, Geraldine Elrod, and
Fanny Vinson. He is survived by his son, Dr. James Thomas Elrod, Jr.
(Margaret) of Old Hickory, and Daughter, Karen Rutland (Neil) of New
Mexico; and four grandchildren, Allen Elrod, Andy Elrod, Emily Petre
(Ollie), and Amanda Rutland.
Dr. Elrod and the family would like to thank the staff at McArthur Manor
for the wonderful care they extended to their loved one for the last two
years.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the
Park Partners / Recreation Department of Manchester
