4/16/17—Travis Andre’ Nunley

TRAVIS ANDRE’ NUNLEY
(May 21, 1980 – April 12, 2017)
Travis Andre’ Nunley, age 36, was born in Winchester to James Allan Nunley and Sandie Gail King. Travis passed away on April 12, 2017 in Woodbury. Before moving to Woodbury, Travis worked as a Painter in the Auto Body Industry in Manchester.
Travis is survived by his father James Allan Nunley and step-mother Marilou Nunley of Deleware, his mother Sandie Gail King of Morrison, Tennessee, daughter, Mariah A. Nunley of Manchester, Tennessee, sister, Natalie S. Nunley, and 3 brothers, Eric A. Nunley, Joshua D. King, and Alex S. Nunley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made toward the expenses of the arrangements that were provided at the funeral home for Travis. Contributions may be made to: Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee 37355 ….A date and time will be announced for the Celebration of Life Memorial when information becomes available.
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.