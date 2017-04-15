4/15/17–Mary Victor

Mary Imogene Victor, age 81, passed away at her residence with her family at her side in Manchester on April 7, 2017. Mrs. Victor was born in Wellsville, New York on June 10, 1935, to the late Burton Mead Mull and Evelyn Fleming Mull. Mrs. Victor was married to Stanley F. Victor October 12, 1957 in Grand Island, New York. Mrs. Victor was a registered nurse before retiring at the Edward J. Meyer Hospital in California. She was in the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Genealogical Society.
Mrs. Victor is preceded in death by a brother, John Leslie Mull, and two sisters, (Ebby) Evelyn Alamead Michael and Catherine Elizabeth Weilbacher.
She is survived by her husband Stanley Victor, three daughters, Audrey Joan Arnold, Kimberly Sue Leonard, and Jacqueline Renee Fortune, and one sister, Marjorie M. Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the St. Jude’s Foundation or the Animal Shelter of Coffee County.
VISITATION: Saturday, April 15, 2017, 10 – 12:00 Noon at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 15, 2017, 12:00 Noon at Central Funeral Home
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.