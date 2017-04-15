4/15/17–Linda Mae Nippers

Linda Mae Nippers, age 67, died at home on April 10, 2017 after battling a terminal illness of lung and brain cancer.
She was born in Manchester, TN to Elvin and Beatrice Darnell. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1968. On October 7, 1977 she married her best friend and the love of her life, Jimmy Carl Nippers.
She lived in Manchester, TN for most of her life and worked at PCA and Medical Home Health for many years, until she became a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, baking and spending lots of time with her family and dog, Rosie. She had the kindest heart and so much wisdom, and anyone who knew her always felt a special connection to her. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was also a very spiritual person, who found peace and comfort in her relationship with God.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Nippers who resides in Manchester, TN; her daughter Kristie Briggs (Farris) – Atlanta, GA; her daughter, Laura Nippers – Walls, MS; and step-son, Jimboe Nippers (Mandy) – Murfreesboro, TN. Her surviving sisters include: Joy Broadrick (Mike) – Manchester, TN; Patsy Motes (Terry) – Ball Ground, GA; and Juanita Lawler (Casey) – Cumming, GA. Her surviving brothers include: Billy Darnell (Kim) – Manchester, TN and Ricky Darnell – Emerson, Georgia. Her surviving grandchildren include: Quentin, Maegan and Alex Carnley; Lynsey and Madison Nippers; Roger and Justin Pruitt. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Darnell; her father, Elvin Darnell; sisters, Faye Selvage and Nancy Coe; and brother, Jesse Melton.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Linda Nippers to the American Cancer Society.
Thanks to all of her family, friends and caregivers for their love, help and support.
