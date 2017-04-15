4/15/17 — Jesse Wesley Lewis

A Celebration of Life for Jesse Wesley Lewis will be conducted at 6:00 PM
on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Visitation
with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Lewis passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at his residence,
surrounded by his loving family.
Jesse was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Jesse Wesley Lewis,
Sr. and Louise Jernigan Lewis. He served his country in the United
States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an electronics technician for
various companies, having retired from Nissan in Smyrna, TN. He was a
member of the Ham Radio Club, having served as president and was an extra
class ham operator (KR4OJ), holding a DXCC #1 honor roll certification.
Jesse was also past president of the Coffee County Historical Society and
the Coffee County Historian. He was a passionate Master Geocacher with
the Over The Hill Gang and a published author of Tombstone Records of
Cannon County, Tennessee.
Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Joanna Ewell Lewis; six children,
James (Mary Lou) Harvill, Michael (Shawna) Lewis, Nicholas (Vicki) Lewis,
Tracey (Tony) Suzzi, Stephanie (Jeff) Hayes, and Stephen Lewis; two
brothers, Gary (Martha K. Otwell) Lewis and Mark (Debbie) Lewis; and
seven grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Lewis family.