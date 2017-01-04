4/1/17 — Wanda Sue Hale

Wanda Sue Hale of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at
her residence at the age of 61 years old. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2 PM with burial to follow at Blanton’s
Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 12 PM until the
service time.
Wanda was born on December 5, 1955 in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the
late Raymond Lee and Cora Haley Hale. She was a lifelong resident of
Tullahoma, graduating from THS in 1974. She had worked for many years at
SAS, Genesco and T & E Conductivity. She enjoyed taking rides in the
country and looking for deer. She loved her dogs, Sheeba, Pumpkin and
Patch and would take them everywhere she could. She also loved her cat
Peaches.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William
R, Jimmy Lee, Mike and Thomas R Hale; sisters, Carolyn and Alice Hale;
cousin, Phillip Miller and her 27 year old dog, Curley.
She is survived by one brother, Kenneth Hale and his wife, Shirley of
Lindley, NY; sister-in-law, Durinda Hale of Tullahoma; niece, Jamie Hale of
Tullahoma; nephews, Raymond Lee “Booger” Hale and his wife, Carla of
Hillsboro, Charlie Hale of Hillsboro and Kevin Hale and his wife, Jessica
of Tullahoma; cousin, Debbie Thaxton of Texas; Good friends, Beverly
Thompson, Steven Regan, Brian Gowan, Janice Bell, Alice Cooper and Terry
Mathis and her pets, Sheeba, Pumpkin and Patch, the dogs and Peaches the
Cat.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.