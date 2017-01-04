4/1/17 — Robert Austin Jernigan, Jr.

“A Time of Remembrance” for Mr. Robert Austin Jernigan, Jr., age 60, of Wartrace, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Concord Baptist Church at 3PM. Mr. Jernigan passed away at his home on March 18, 2017.
Robert Jernigan, Jr. was born in Manchester, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert A. Jernigan, Sr. and Mary E. Lusk. He served his country in the United States Army and National Guard. Robert worked as a self-employed construction worker. He will always be remembered for his love for his family.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his step-dad, William “Bill” Miller; brothers, Bobby & Danny Jernigan; sisters, Faye Luke, Carol Ann Jernigan, Charolette Elaine Jernigan. He is survived by his brother, Timothy Jernigan of Ohio; son, Brandon Lee Jernigan from Texas; daughters, Amy Elaine Carter (James) of Tullahoma, Kijia “Lynn” Carter (Lonnie) of Tullahoma, and Amanda Nicole Wolford (Matt) of Mount Juliet; seven grandsons; one great-grandson.
