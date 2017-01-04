4/1/17–Matt Pinegar

Funeral Services for Mr. Matt Lee Pinegar, age 81, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Pinegar passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2017.
Matt Pinegar was born in Coffee County, Tennessee, the son of the late Mart Pinegar and Mrytle Young. He worked for the State Highway Department as a Heavy Equipement Operator. Matt enjoyed farming and raising vegetables. Matt Pinegar will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his son, Jason Merle; six brothers; six sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra Pinegar; sister, Minnie (Charley) Harrell of Hillsboro; sons, Jimmy Matthew (Goldina) Pinegar of Manchester, Jerry Michael (Cyndi) Pinegar of Manchester, and Jeffrey Mark (Emily) Pinegar of Manchester; daughter, Janice Maureen (Ike) Vanzant of Manchester; four grandchildren, Alycia, Casey, Markus, and Britney; four great-grandchildren, Chanse, Landon, Konor, and Noah.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE PINEGAR FAMILY